Britney Spears holds onto dogs in divorce with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is reportedly refusing to give up custody of her dogs in her divorce from Sam Asghari. The couple shares two dogs: a Doberman named Porsha and an Australian Shepherd called Sawyer.

According to a source, “Regarding [Britney and Sam’s shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs.”

The source also said that Porsha was a gift from Sam to Britney, while Sawyer was adopted by the couple together.

It is unclear how the court will ultimately decide on the custody of the dogs, but Britney is reportedly “ferociously protective” of them and is not willing to give them up without a fight.

In addition to the dogs, Britney and Sam are also set to divide their other assets, including their home, cars, and jewelry.

The couple has been married for less than a year, so they do not have a prenuptial agreement in place. This means that everything they own will be divided equally, unless they can come to an agreement on their own.

The divorce is still in its early stages, so it is too early to say how long it will take to be finalized. However, it is clear that it is going to be a messy and complicated process.