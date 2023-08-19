Britney Spears ‘planning music comeback’ after divorce

Sam officially asked for a divorce from Britney.

Last week, Sam officially asked for a divorce from Britney, who is 41 years old. He had already left the home they shared as a married couple. People who know about the situation have said that right now, Sam and Britney are only talking to each other using their lawyers.

A source told Us Weekly: “She’s not letting [Sam] in the home and they aren’t talking. They have had problems for a while and all of the drama surrounding Britney was incredibly hard for Sam to take.”

A different source claimed that the “intensity” surrounding Britney was “killing” Sam,” but he “tried to make it work.”

The insider added: “It’s been draining, yet his love never wavered. He just wishes people understood the depth of what they’re going through.”

Meanwhile, Britney has revealed she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” in her first statement since her split with Sam.

However, Britney Spears is planning to immerse herself in a music comeback.

Page Six said Britney is working on putting out a new album, with one insider saying: “(She) has an upcoming writers camp and is getting songs from some big artists.”