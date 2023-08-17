Britney Spears Stays Serene As Sam Asghari Threatens To Reveal Secrets

Britney Spears appeared unaffected and cheerful in her recent update despite the news of her separation from Sam Asghari.

The revelation of the couple’s breakup emerged on Wednesday, and later TMZ verified that Asghari has officially submitted for divorce, following their two-week-long separation. Amid these circumstances, the singer utilized her Instagram to communicate with her fans about her intention to acquire a horse.

She conveyed, “I’m planning to purchase a horse soon [horse emoji]!!! The multitude of choices is making the decision a bit challenging!!! One named Sophie and another called Roar [horse emoji]???” She continued, “I’m finding it difficult to reach a conclusion [see no evil emoji]!!! Should I embrace the theme and sport a pink cowboy hat [winking tongue out emoji]??? Regardless, I believe I’ve found my perfect fit with Roar [kiss emoji]!!!”

In legal documents accessed by TMZ on Wednesday, the 29-year-old actor has stated “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for divorce and has also requested both spousal support and legal fees from the Grammy-winning artist.

Spears, aged 41, and Asghari originally crossed paths in 2016 during the production of her “Slumber Party” music video and swiftly fostered a romantic connection. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in June 2022 within their Californian residence.

According to reports, Asghari purportedly desires Spears to provide him more than the stipulated prenuptial agreement terms to safeguard her undisclosed information.

As cited from a source, the fitness trainer is “seeking to negotiate terms beyond the scope of their prenup and is also issuing a threat to publicly disclose extremely embarrassing details about Britney unless he is compensated.”

