Britney Spears To Include Sam Asghari In Memoir Amid Split

Britney Spears and her estranged spouse, Sam Asghari, are ending their marriage after 14 months.

The former couple, who tied the knot following a five-year courtship, have ceased direct communication and are resorting to lawyer-mediated exchanges, reflecting the acrimonious nature of their separation.

According to an informant, notwithstanding the discord, Britney Spears will still make a reference to the 29-year-old Iranian-American model in her eagerly awaited book, The Woman in Me.

“Sam is mentioned in the autobiography, but not extensively. You’ll discover the details on October 24 upon its release,” the source shared with the publication.

As news of their divorce emerged, both Spears and Asghari shared their perspectives on social media, following Asghari’s filing for divorce last week.

Advertisement

TMZ reported that all forms of contact between the two ceased shortly after Asghari vacated the singer’s residence.

Furthermore, allegations circulated that the Toxic singer had physically confronted Asghari and engaged in infidelity with a staff member. Additional sources claimed that Asghari was using threats of divulging her private matters if she didn’t exceed the boundaries set by their prenuptial agreement.

Earlier reports from sources cited by Page Six suggested that Spears believed Asghari’s affection wasn’t unconditional.

The insider went on to note that Asghari’s commitment to the relationship had been inconsistent. “He would disappear for months to work on film projects, leaving her alone. Instances occurred when he would abruptly leave,” the source explained.

Also Read Britney Spears opens up about the split, ‘I couldn’t take the pain anymore’ Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have not spoken since he left their...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.