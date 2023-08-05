Bryan Cranston responds to Mark Margolis death

Bryan Cranston, known for his role in the Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad, expressed deep sadness upon hearing the news of fellow actor Mark Margolis passing.

Margolis, famous for portraying Don Hector Salamanca in the hit AMC drama, breathed his last on August 3 after a brief illness.

Taking to Instagram, the 67-year-old You Honor star, who also shared the screen with the late actor, penned a heartfelt note, saying, “I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing.”

Cranston praised Margolis as a “really good actor and a lovely human being.” He reminisced about the fun and engaging moments they shared off the set, while on set, Margolis portrayed an intimidating and frightening character, as seen in Breaking Bad and Your Honor.

Cranston fondly remembered Margolis’s quiet energy, which belied his mischievous nature and curious mind. He also highlighted Margolis’s love for sharing a good joke.

The actor expressed that he already missed him and bid farewell with gratitude for their friendship and the exceptional body of work Margolis leaves behind.

Mark Margolis’s journey in the hit AMC drama began in 2009 and extended to the equally successful spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Despite originally being planned for only one episode, Margolis’s portrayal of the hard-nosed character, Don Hector Salamanca, gained immense popularity among fans, leading to a longer stint in the series.

Beyond Breaking Bad, Margolis showcased his acting prowess in notable films such as Scarface, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Black Swan, and Hannibal.

The news of his demise was shared by his family, describing him as “one of a kind” and stating that his likes will not be seen again.

His manager expressed that Margolis was a treasured client and a lifelong friend, and he felt fortunate to have known him. Mark Margolis passed away at the age of 83.

