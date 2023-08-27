Cillian Murphy says he doesn’t like talking about himself too much

Cillian Murphy was born in Ireland to teacher parents. He’s different from other actors. Even though he’s really good at acting and looks nice, he doesn’t like being a big celebrity.

He wants to keep things quiet and not too showy. In a talk, he talked about how being in movies can be hard because he doesn’t like talking too much about himself.

Murphy believes it’s not hard to stay away from fame’s problems. He says you can skip parties and events to do that. He knows that women often face more attention, but he also praises those who handle it well.

Murphy doesn’t like talking about himself too much, and this fits with his idea that being quieter in public helps him act better in different roles.

He said “It’s the easiest thing in the world to do!” he says. “Don’t go to openings, don’t go to those parties. It’s avoidable. Then he talks about people keeping themselves grounded “There are still lots of people at a high level” who are grounded “I wish it was easier for me, but it’s excruciating. Who likes talking about themselves?”

Murphy’s career is doing well even though he doesn’t act like a big celebrity. He works in movies, TV shows, and plays without any problems.