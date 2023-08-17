Devara: Kareena Kapoor Khan Excited About Saif Ali Khan’s First Look

On August 16, the creators of the upcoming movie Devara made an apt decision by unveiling Saif Ali Khan’s initial look from the film on his 53rd birthday. The film boasts Jr NTR, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Saif as its lead cast. Jr NTR extended birthday wishes to Saif by sharing the poster. The first-look poster indicates that the 53-year-old actor will be embodying the character of Bhaira in the film. Devara is a high-budget commercial action entertainer, directed by Koratala Siva. A short while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared her husband’s first-look poster on her Instagram Stories and expressed her ‘hot’ reaction.

Through her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the Devara poster, which introduced her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira. Alongside the story, the actress included the text “Uffffff” and added three star symbols, two firecracker icons, and three heart-eye emojis.

Jr NTR also shared the first-look poster, along with the caption “BHAIRA Happy Birthday Saif sir! #Devara.”

BHAIRA Happy Birthday Saif sir !#Devara

NTR Arts additionally shared Saif Ali Khan’s introductory look from the film and conveyed, “Team #Devara wishes the powerhouse of talent, the man who exudes sheer brilliance in every role, Bhaira Aka #SaifAliKhan a very Happy Birthday. The ultimate face-off awaits on the big screens. In Cinemas 5th April 2024.” Instantly after the release of the first-look poster, fans swiftly shared their reactions. One admirer wrote, “Super amazing.” Another commented, “This looks powerful.” “Goosebumps,” expressed a third fan. Others conveyed their excitement by dropping fire and red heart emojis, alongside birthday wishes for the actor.

The forthcoming film Devara boasts a remarkable ensemble. Bollywood actress Jahnvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in Telugu cinema with this movie. She has consistently expressed her eagerness to work in South Indian films. Observing how the actress blends into the storyline will surely be captivating.

Meanwhile, Devara is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated for release on April 5, 2024.

