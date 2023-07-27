Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns ‘Legend’ Sinéad O’Connor

Legendary Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56, leaving the world in mourning. Her family confirmed her death with an official statement, expressing their devastation and requesting privacy during this difficult time.

Sinéad O’Connor’s immense talent and music touched hearts worldwide. Her iconic track, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ became a huge success, topping international charts and earning her three Grammy award nominations. With around 400 million views on YouTube, the song’s music video became an emblem of her artistic prowess.

Global celebrities, including Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, paid heartfelt tributes to the late singer. On her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a post announcing Sinéad’s passing and wrote, “Nothing compares to you… you Legend (rainbow and star emoji).”

Take a look at the post below:

Apart from her musical achievements, Sinéad O’Connor was known for her strong stance on women’s rights, human rights, and advocacy against issues like child abuse and racism.

Sinéad O’Connor’s artistic legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations to come.

