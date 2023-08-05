Dwayne Johnson takes with critique of DC leadership for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson and the new DC executives are currently in conflict after they removed his Black Adam from their new universe.

During an appearance on the Hart to Heart talk show with host Kevin Hart, The Rock responded to a sincere yet pointed question about what went wrong with his antihero flick.

The 51-year-old first pointed to the new setup of the comic franchise, stating that Black Adam got caught in a vortex of new leadership.

He mentioned that during the creation, development, and filming of Black Adam, they faced setbacks due to COVID-related shutdowns, and there were numerous changes in leadership within the company.

The Fast X star subtly criticized the Warner Bros. top executives for not aligning with his creative vision. He highlighted how the influx of new leaders often results in decisions that may not align with the original vision of a project.

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson also addressed the issue of his character, Teth-Adam, being excluded from the new DC despite his alleged efforts to lobby for his inclusion.

He referred to Black Adam being entangled in the web of changes brought about by the new leadership, leaving it as a significant mystery for both him and the industry.

Under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the DCEU took a fresh approach by replacing previous actors, except for a few, with new faces. In this process, Johnson’s Black Adam was also removed from the new DCU.

However, Johnson’s use of the phrase “first chapter” suggested the possibility of his powerful character returning in future phases of the franchise, even though he won’t be part of the initial installment, just two months after the film’s release.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Rami Malek happy with life after splitting with Lucy Boynton Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who were once an on-screen couple and...