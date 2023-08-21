Firdous Ashiq Awan drops a hint regarding future of Sania-Shoaib

The accomplished athletes and cross-border lovers who set a precedent for marriages between India and Pakistan might have gone their separate ways. Amid a flurry of rumors and speculation about their separation circulating on the internet, uncertainty still surrounds whether Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have indeed ended their relationship.

As neither party has officially confirmed anything, there might be a hint about the couple’s uncertain future from Pakistani political leader Firdous Ashiq Awan.

During a recent appearance on Tabish Hashmi’s show, “Hasna Mana Hai,” the 53-year-old former Federal Minister for National Regulations and Services shared that she attended the lavish wedding of the Indian-Pakistani athletes. Awan admitted that she had a gut feeling that the marriage might not last.

Firdous Ashiq Awan went on to explain that even though Malik and Mirza didn’t choose sides in terms of residency, residing neither in India nor Pakistan, their life in Dubai, where they live with their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, didn’t contribute to strengthening their marital bond.

During the couple’s Sialkot reception, Firdous Ashiq Awan, who was a guest, presented a gold crown to Mirza. However, her intuition told her something different. In 2010, Malik and Mirza tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony that spanned both India and Pakistan. Their son was born in 2018.

