Friends of Prince Harry worried about Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry’s close circle of friends are expressing concern for his well-being as reports emerge suggesting that his wife, Meghan Markle, is considering a return to Hollywood on her own.

The Duchess of Sussex is resolute in her quest to regain her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Alongside her roles as a devoted mother to Archie and Lilibet, Meghan is reportedly planning to relaunch her lifestyle brand, The Tig, and make a comeback on Instagram. Additionally, talk shows and a substantial publicity campaign are said to be part of her future endeavors.

The insider adds, “It seems to be all about Meghan, and Harry is not quite sure where he fits in.”

Meghan Markle’s perspective seems to favor the notion of pursuing their careers independently.

The reports of her inclination toward separate career paths have raised concerns among Prince Harry’s friends, particularly in relation to the new Netflix film, according to the same source.

