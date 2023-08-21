From Syed Jibran To Burqaan: Incredible Transformation For Jinzada

Syed Jibran is a versatile individual with multiple talents. He is recognized as an actor, a medical professional, and a business person. His portfolio includes appearances in both television dramas and films, consistently surpassing many of his peers. Throughout his career, Syed Jibran has showcased his exceptional prowess in portraying both antagonistic and heroic characters. However, in his latest endeavour, he takes on the role of a supernatural entity known as Jinzada.

In this project, Jibran embodies the character Burqaan, a Jinzada who experiences an enamouring connection with the lead actress, Nazish Jehangir. Jibran undertakes an arduous makeup regimen, relying on prosthetic applications to accurately depict the Jinzada’s appearance. This transformative process involves the use of red lenses, despite the discomfort they cause him.

Here is the video shared by Jibran of his transformation:

