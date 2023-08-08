Gal Gadot’s Joy for Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Luck in Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the resounding triumph of her latest venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”.

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the resounding triumph of her latest venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” where she shares the screen with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film has already achieved a remarkable feat by crossing the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office. Globally, it has soared past the Rs. 200 crores milestone. In an emotive gesture to commemorate the movie’s success, KJo recently took to social media to express gratitude to all who contributed.

Apart from her stellar performance in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Alia Bhatt is poised to make her foray into Hollywood with the upcoming release “Heart of Stone.” In a recent interview, the actress shared a heartwarming insight into her co-star Gal Gadot’s reaction to her pregnancy and its serendipitous connection to their forthcoming film.

Before commencing shooting for the spy thriller “Heart of Stone,” Alia Bhatt found herself facing the news of her pregnancy. She revealed that the film’s producer and fellow actress, Gal Gadot, exhibited immense care and support during this time. In an interaction with PTI, Alia recounted, “I remember when I had to call Gal and let her know that I was pregnant. I was about to embark on the shooting schedule, including action sequences. I felt it was important to inform her, considering she’s not just the producer but also because certain limitations might arise.”

Elaborating on Gal’s response upon receiving the news, Alia shared, “Her reaction was incredibly warm and enthusiastic. She expressed her excitement, deeming the pregnancy as a stroke of great luck for the movie. She assured me of her unwavering support.” Alia, who also stars in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” expressed her feelings of being cared for and protected throughout the ordeal.

Reflecting on her initial meeting with Gadot, Alia conveyed her sense of comfort, underscoring the camaraderie they developed. Addressing the challenges faced during the film’s production, the actress stated, “The journey was undoubtedly demanding, fraught with numerous obstacles. However, we were fortunate to have each other as companions on this path.”

Turning the spotlight onto Alia Bhatt’s professional endeavors, her contribution to Karan Johar’s directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Ranveer Singh, has been receiving rave reviews and demonstrating remarkable box office success.

Meanwhile, “Heart of Stone” is slated for release on Netflix on August 11. The film also stars Jamie Dornan, and anticipation is building around their collaboration. Beyond this, Alia’s upcoming projects include Zoya Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zara,” where she shares the screen with esteemed actresses Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

