Hailey Bieber’s Recent Post Fuels Pregnancy Rumours

Hailey Bieber’s recent Instagram post, which has since been deleted, has sparked rumours of pregnancy as the model initially shared a close-up photo of her exposed midriff before swiftly removing it. As the founder of Rhode’s beauty attracted attention with the picture, speculations about a potential secret pregnancy gained momentum. The 26-year-old influencer initially posted an image featuring her bare tummy adorned with a “Bieber” gold charm chain around her neck. However, this slideshow was promptly replaced by a modified version of the image.

Adding to the intrigue, Hailey’s caption for the post carried a double meaning that further piqued the curiosity of her fans. She wrote, “Is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever.” Notably, Kim Kardashian chimed in with an inquisitive comment that echoed the sentiments of many: “Are u ok???? This is wild!” As fans remain captivated by ongoing pregnancy speculations involving Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, they are meticulously analyzing every hint, even within the enigmatic Instagram post.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) Advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens also joined the conversation, appreciating the appeal of the belly chain while inadvertently highlighting the removal of the original image.

Hailey’s recent fashion choices and deliberate poses have contributed to further fueling the rumours. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin has intentionally scaled back her activity on Instagram while favouring loose, oversized clothing.

Observant fans have noted instances during outings with Justin Bieber where she seemed to shield her stomach, particularly during a Drake concert.

Nonetheless, followers are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation of Hailey’s potential pregnancy, as she continues to maintain a low profile on social media and adroitly manages her public appearances.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.