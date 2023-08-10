Is Hailey Bieber PREGNANT? sparks rumors

Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber was casually dressed for a party he added sans wife Hailey Bieber.
  • Fans have been speculating for weeks that Hailey might be pregnant.

Justin Bieber left a nightclub in West Hollywood called Bird Streets without his wife Hailey Bieber. He left with some friends on a Monday night. Meanwhile, fans are watching closely to see if Hailey might be expecting a baby.

A report from The U.S. Sun mentioned that Justin Bieber looked happy as he went out to have fun in town.

He wore a black sweatshirt and big gray pants, along with a cap and tan boots that matched. While leaving the place, Justin seemed to be thinking about his wife Hailey, who people think might be pregnant with their first baby.

People started thinking Hailey might be pregnant because she’s been wearing loose and big clothes that hide her stomach.

Recently, she was in Los Angeles for a work meeting and wore a short white shirt with jeans that sit low. She held a big iPad in front of her stomach as she walked to the event.

Instagram

Fans of Justin and Hailey Bieber are really excited because they think Hailey might be pregnant. Recently, Hailey had a problem with her clothes, which made people wonder even more if they’re going to have their first baby.

The person who started Rhode Skin shared a video on TikTok last week. Everything was fine in the video until she tried to close the zipper on her dress. The dress was black and sleeveless, and it was tight on her body.

She had a hard time getting the zipper to go up and she jumped around and struggled to close it.

