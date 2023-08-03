Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt recreate ASMR action sounds

Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt recreate ASMR action sounds

Articles
Advertisement
Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt recreate ASMR action sounds

Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt recreate ASMR action sounds

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Netflix released a hilarious video of Heart of Stone cast recreating ASMR action sounds.
  • Alia Bhat and Gal Gadot left in splits at the sound of smoldering fire.
  • “Heart of Stone” is an action-packed movie announced in December 2020.
Advertisement

Before the release of “Heart of Stone” on Netflix in August, the castmates had some fun creating ASMR sound effects.

In a YouTube video, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer sat with ASMR microphones and showed how they make sounds for action scenes. For example, Alia imitated the sound of fire, and Gal played the guitar using a keyboard.

Advertisement

“Heart of Stone” is about to come out on Netflix, and the cast is promoting it online. In a video shared by Netflix, the cast shows how they make action sounds for movies using ASMR microphones.

Alia Bhatt tries to make the sound of smoldering fire with cellophane paper, and Gal Gadot has fun imitating hacking sounds from action scenes. The cast seems to be enjoying the activity while getting fans excited for the movie’s release.

Advertisement

In the promotional video for the upcoming Netflix release, the ensemble cast appears to be having fun. Gal Gadot playfully imitates a guitarist by holding a keyboard.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Heart of Stone” is an action-packed movie announced in December 2020, produced by Skydance and Pilot Wave. Tom Harper directs the film, and Netflix acquired its streaming rights in January 2021.

The main cast includes Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, known for her role in Wonder Woman. Later, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready joined the movie’s cast.

Also Read

Heartstopper Season 3: Release date, cast, streaming details and more
Heartstopper Season 3: Release date, cast, streaming details and more

Heartstopper Season 2 released on Netflix today, opening doors to the speculation...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story