Before the release of “Heart of Stone” on Netflix in August, the castmates had some fun creating ASMR sound effects.
In a YouTube video, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer sat with ASMR microphones and showed how they make sounds for action scenes. For example, Alia imitated the sound of fire, and Gal played the guitar using a keyboard.
“Heart of Stone” is about to come out on Netflix, and the cast is promoting it online. In a video shared by Netflix, the cast shows how they make action sounds for movies using ASMR microphones.
Alia Bhatt tries to make the sound of smoldering fire with cellophane paper, and Gal Gadot has fun imitating hacking sounds from action scenes. The cast seems to be enjoying the activity while getting fans excited for the movie’s release.
In the promotional video for the upcoming Netflix release, the ensemble cast appears to be having fun. Gal Gadot playfully imitates a guitarist by holding a keyboard.
“Heart of Stone” is an action-packed movie announced in December 2020, produced by Skydance and Pilot Wave. Tom Harper directs the film, and Netflix acquired its streaming rights in January 2021.
The main cast includes Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, known for her role in Wonder Woman. Later, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready joined the movie’s cast.
