Netflix released a hilarious video of Heart of Stone cast recreating ASMR action sounds.

Alia Bhat and Gal Gadot left in splits at the sound of smoldering fire.

“Heart of Stone” is an action-packed movie announced in December 2020.

Before the release of “Heart of Stone” on Netflix in August, the castmates had some fun creating ASMR sound effects.

In a YouTube video, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer sat with ASMR microphones and showed how they make sounds for action scenes. For example, Alia imitated the sound of fire, and Gal played the guitar using a keyboard.