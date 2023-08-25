Hrithik Roshan Prepares for Final Shoot of “Fighter”

“Fighter” is an upcoming Indian action film directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

The film is currently in its concluding phase of shooting.

The movie “Fighter,” directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, reached a milestone on Independence Day as the creators revealed a motion poster showcasing the main cast’s appearance.

Now, in an exclusive update, we have learned that Hrithik Roshan and the film crew are preparing for the concluding phase of the “Fighter” shoot. Reliable sources suggest that Hrithik is scheduled to commence shooting for “Fighter” in Mumbai starting tomorrow.

“It’s a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film’s climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It’s a song choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika, and the other members from the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first-ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city,” according to reports.

Subsequently, an overseas schedule is planned for “Fighter,” during which director Siddharth Anand will film two additional songs.

“Siddharth loves to mount his films and display the scale in every frame. Fighter is his passion project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable cinematic experience for the audience. From the action blocks to dramatic confrontations and the music – Siddharth is ensuring larger-than-life elements in all aspects. Music has always been USP for his cinema, and the three melodies as well as the visuals of the three songs will be the talk of the town upon the launch,” the source added.

Two songs scheduled for overseas filming consist of a romantic ballad and an energetic dance track. Both compositions are the work of the musical duo Vishal-Shekhar.

After commencing the intense sequences tomorrow and completing three song shoots, the team of the movie “Fighter” will come together once again for the ultimate and concluding phase in Mumbai.

“It’s a short shoot of patch work in the early part of October and the makers intend to call it a wrap by 2nd half of October,” the source shared. Talking of Fighter, a major chunk of the film is already in the post-production with DNEG working on the visual effects. “Siddharth shot for the action blocks and aerial shots in advance giving enough time to the VFX team to bring out a polished version of the sequences. He kept songs and dramatic scenes for the end, and is all set to bring his film during the Republic Day weekend,” the source concluded.

“Fighter” has been penned by Ramon Chibb and is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. This marks Siddharth Anand’s third project with both Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and it’s the debut collaboration of the two lead actors.

