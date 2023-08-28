Hrithik Roshan Shares Thoughts on Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Hrithik Roshan watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and loved it.

He praised the writing, performances, and BGM.

He said it is a must-watch film.

Advertisement

Exactly one month ago, on July 28, 2023, the film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and directed by Karan Johar, graced theaters. Commemorating Karan Johar’s 25-year journey in the industry, the movie continues to receive love and acclaim.

Within this short span, it amassed a substantial ₹147.75 crore. Notably, Hrithik Roshan recently viewed the film and felt compelled to share his review on his social media platform.

Having had the opportunity to view the Karan Johar-directed film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan expressed his admiration. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a heartfelt review of the movie and extended his best wishes to the entire team. In his praise, the Krrish actor composed a touching message, “Saw Rocky n Rani last night. Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!! Totally loved the movie! The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point ! Will watch this one again. Go watch it in theaters! This one is made for the big screen!”

An Instagram video captures Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad entering a Juhu movie theater in Mumbai, choosing to spend their Sunday enjoying a film. The couple was spotted walking into the theater while holding hands.

Saw Rocky n Rani last night. Damn now that’s an Indian entertainer gone right!! Totally loved the movie! The writing, performances, BGM, everything on point ! Will watch this one again. Go watch it in theaters! This one is made for the big screen! ❤️ Advertisement — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 28, 2023

During their outing to watch a movie, Hrithik opted for a combination of a black t-shirt, black hoodie, and blue jeans, while Saba went for a casual look, donning a white top, blue jeans, and a pink jacket.

In response to the video, enthusiasts filled the comment section with emojis such as red hearts, flames, and heart-eyed expressions. A user on Instagram expressed their thoughts by stating, “Hot couple”, and one more user said, “Looking superb together.” Another user wrote, “So cute”.

Hrithik Roshan’s most recent appearance was in the 2022 movie “Vikram Vedha.” Presently, he is preparing for his upcoming project “Fighter,” in which he shares the lead roles with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a theater release on January 25, 2024. Additionally, he has the movie “War 2,” featuring Kiara Advani and Jr NTR, in his upcoming lineup.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.