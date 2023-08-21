Iffat Omar explains her decision not to copy Uorfi Javed’s fashion

Uorfi Javed’s unique fashion choices attract attention from Bollywood and Pakistani celebrities.

Iffat Omar is a fearless Pakistani model and actress.

She praises Uorfi for her bold fashion sense.

Uorfi Javed, an Indian television personality, draws attention from Bollywood and Pakistani stars alike due to her unique fashion choices. Despite her unconventional and bold style, Iffat Omar, a well-known Pakistani model and actress, praises Uorfi for pushing boundaries and setting a new standard in the fashion industry.

Both Uorfi and Iffat share a common trait – their fearless personalities. Iffat Omar is recognized for her candid opinions and straightforward approach, unafraid of backlash or criticism.

During a recent appearance on the show “Public Demand” hosted by Mohsin Abbas Haider, Iffat Omar expressed her thoughts on Uorfi’s fashion sense and how Pakistanis might react if she were to adopt a similar style.

“It is her choice. It certainly isn’t my taste and I won’t follow any such individual, but I wouldn’t criticise her either” Iffat commented.

She further added, “There definitely are do’s and don’ts in fashion, but it’s not upto us to decide how one translates or defines his taste,”

To add a lighthearted touch, Iffat humorously remarked, “We are all fashionable in our opinion,”

Despite their differing opinions on fashion, both personalities embrace individuality and diverse expressions of style.

