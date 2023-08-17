Imran Khan Responds to Fan’s Spoken Piece Amid Comeback Speculations

Imran Khan has hinted at a possible comeback on social media.

He said he would make a movie if he gets 1 million likes on his post.

His fans have been supportive of his comeback.

Renowned for his versatility and talent, Imran Khan has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. After his last role in 2015’s “Katti Batti” and its underwhelming reception, he took a hiatus from the industry. Akin to his uncle Aamir Khan, Imran stepped into Bollywood in 2008 with the beloved coming-of-age rom-com “Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,” opposite Genelia Deshmukh, which still resonates with audiences.

He further appeared in movies like “Luck,” “I Hate Luv Storys,” “Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu,” “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan,” “Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola,” and “Break Ke Baad,” to name a few. Recently, Imran has captured attention through posts and remarks hinting at a potential Bollywood comeback, sparking excitement among his fans.

In a recent development, Imran Khan responded to a recent Instagram post by poet Ishpreet Balbir. The poet uploaded a video featuring himself, accompanied by a written piece and a voice narration, “In a world where Imran Khan needs one million likes to make a movie and not the realization that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching I Hate Luv Storys. Every time a group of friends get together to watch a movie, their go-to choice is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. An Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives hope to a confused introvert kid learning how to be an adult that there is someone for everyone. When we simp for someone we play Kahin Toh on loop. Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn’t all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies.”

In response to the video, Imran Khan provided his reaction through a comment, “The truth is, it was never about a million likes. I picked the number because it seemed unattainable, and since it would never happen anyway, I could just quietly retreat again, no questions asked. I didn’t count on all of you picking it up and carrying it forward… After all this time, I didn’t think anyone would still care enough to reach out and tell me they believe in me. Your love humbles me.”

Earlier this month, on her Instagram account, Zeenat Aman shared a post, and within the comments section, a fan left a message, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega (Zeenat Ji has also made a comeback, I wonder when my Imran Khan will make one)”. To everyone’s surprise, Imran replied to the fans’ comment by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet… 1M likes and I’ll make it happen.” The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor also shared Zeenat Aman’s post on his story and captioned it as, “ Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji.”

The actor’s regular updates and interactions on Instagram and Threads have consistently caught attention, sparking rumors of a potential return in “Luck 2.”

