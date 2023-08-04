Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?

Did Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry? Check out viral video!
Tom Cruise, the popular Hollywood actor, is making headlines again due to rumors about a possible rekindled romance with Sofía Vergara.
They had a brief fling in 2005, and now, after Sofía’s divorce from Joe Manganiello, Tom reportedly sees her as ‘the one that got away’ and hopes to win her heart again.
Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara are running into each other again, and it feels like history repeating itself. They had a short fling over a decade ago, but their bond has never faded.
Last year, an InStyle report revealed that Cruise sees Sofía as someone special and regrets not holding onto her in the past.
“They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast. Sofia wasn’t really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion, and they remained friends,” a source revealed to the Mirror.
Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara met at a fancy party in February 2005, thanks to Will Smith’s introduction. They instantly connected, but their romance didn’t last long and ended shortly after it started. One reason for the breakup was Sofía’s concerns about Tom’s religious beliefs.
