Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?

Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara are running into each other again, and it feels like history repeating itself. They had a short fling over a decade ago, but their bond has never faded.

Last year, an InStyle report revealed that Cruise sees Sofía as someone special and regrets not holding onto her in the past.

“They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast. Sofia wasn’t really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion, and they remained friends,” a source revealed to the Mirror.

Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara met at a fancy party in February 2005, thanks to Will Smith's introduction. They instantly connected, but their romance didn't last long and ended shortly after it started. One reason for the breakup was Sofía's concerns about Tom's religious beliefs.