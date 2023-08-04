Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?

Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?

Articles
Advertisement
Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?

Is Tom Cruise looking for a second chance with Sofia Vergara?

Advertisement
  • Tom Cruise regrets letting Sofia Vergara slip away in the past.
  • The pair dated briefly in 2005 but remained friends later.
  • While Sofia is recently divorced, it’s unclear if she’s open to rekindling a romance with Cruise.
Advertisement

Tom Cruise, the popular Hollywood actor, is making headlines again due to rumors about a possible rekindled romance with Sofía Vergara.

They had a brief fling in 2005, and now, after Sofía’s divorce from Joe Manganiello, Tom reportedly sees her as ‘the one that got away’ and hopes to win her heart again.

Advertisement

Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara are running into each other again, and it feels like history repeating itself. They had a short fling over a decade ago, but their bond has never faded.

Last year, an InStyle report revealed that Cruise sees Sofía as someone special and regrets not holding onto her in the past.

“They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast. Sofia wasn’t really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion, and they remained friends,” a source revealed to the Mirror.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Advertisement

Tom Cruise and Sofía Vergara met at a fancy party in February 2005, thanks to Will Smith’s introduction. They instantly connected, but their romance didn’t last long and ended shortly after it started. One reason for the breakup was Sofía’s concerns about Tom’s religious beliefs.

Also Read

Did Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry? Check out viral video!
Did Cillian Murphy correct Prince Harry? Check out viral video!

Cillian Murphy's 6-year-old interaction with Prince Harry has become popular on social...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story