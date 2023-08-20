Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley got married on August 19th.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley had star studded wedding in New Jersey.

The couple’s relationship became public in August 2021.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley got married on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

The couple was surrounded by family and friends, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne.

Qualley wore a simple white halter dress and matching white Mary Jane flats, while Antonoff sported a classic black suit and tie.

The couple exchanged vows in front of a flower archway, and the reception was held at a nearby winery.

Antonoff and Qualley first started dating in August 2021, and they got engaged in May 2022. They are both very private people, so they have not shared much about their relationship or their wedding. However, it is clear that they are very happy together.

