Jada Pinkett Smith Anxiously Awaits Britney Spears’ Memoir”

Jada Pinkett Smith shares her enthusiasm for the upcoming memoirs of both Britney Spears and Barbra Streisand, expressing her intent to read them.

On Thursday, Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to discuss her autumn plans in a video. The 51-year-old actress, known for her role in “Girls Trip,” also introduced a bold new appearance in the clip, sporting platinum grey hair that covered her entire head.

The host of “Red Table Talk” unveiled her fresh hairstyle and informed her audience about her dedicated work on her forthcoming book. She captioned the video with the words, “Process is everything,” and greeted her 11.4 million followers, revealing that her upcoming book, titled ‘Worthy,’ is set to release on October 17. Pinkett Smith began by sharing her intention to share insights into the writing process, which she found emotionally demanding and technically intricate due to the nature of revealing her life’s story.

Jada Pinkett Smith emphasized her collaboration with her co-author Mim and her “magnificent” editor, Carrie Thornton, from Dey Street Books. In addition to acknowledging the team’s efforts, she shared positive news about being featured on Time’s list of most anticipated books for the fall. The actress then mentioned other accomplished women on the list, including Carrie Washington from “Little Fires Everywhere,” adding, “I can’t wait to read her book, as well as Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears.”

Jada Pinkett Smith concluded by asserting her commitment to reading all of the mentioned books, emphasizing the prospect of engaging reading material for the upcoming season. She also conveyed her intention to start sharing some content from her book’s chapters soon.

