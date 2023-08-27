Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Initial ‘Serious’ Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor’s first serious relationship ended because her parents were not supportive.

Her perception of love has been shaped by Bollywood.

There have been rumors suggesting Janhvi’s involvement with Shikhar Pahariya.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor discussed her ‘first significant relationship.’ She shared that her parents were not supportive of her boyfriend, leading to the eventual end of their relationship.

Janhvi candidly discussed her inaugural romantic involvement, stating that “My first ever serious boyfriend was that same ‘chup-chup ke milenge’ (meet in hiding) ‘jhooth bol bol ke’ (we will lie about each other) all of that and but unfortunately that relationship ended because I had to lie so much and mom and dad were like ‘No you will never have a boyfriend’… very conservative. And that’s when I realized having your parents approval and having transparency with them makes everything so easy. It makes you feel so much more confident about your decisions.”

The actor from “Bawaal” also acknowledged that her perception of love has been greatly shaped by the impact of Bollywood, “There’s a lot of fun in staring out of the window… watching the rain drops fall.”

There have been rumors suggesting Janhvi’s involvement with Shikhar Pahariya. In the previous month, both were photographed leaving in the same vehicle from Arjun Kapoor’s residence, as captured by paparazzi. Additionally, Shikhar has been seen alongside Janhvi’s father, producer Boney Kapoor, at different occasions, including the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on March 31st.

For Janhvi’s birthday, Shikhar shared an affectionate photo with her on his Instagram Stories, where he had her in a close embrace. Alongside the image, he wished her a “Happy birthday” and included a red heart emoji. Shikhar, an entrepreneur, is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear in the upcoming movie “Mr and Mrs Mahi,” alongside Rajkummar Rao. Her recent project was Nitesh Tiwari’s “Bawaal,” which premiered on Prime Video the previous month. The film sparked controversy due to its portrayal of the Holocaust, drawing criticism from The Simon Wiesenthal Center and the Israeli embassy for its perceived trivialization of the historical event.

Advertisement

Also Read Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Share Sweet Holiday Photos with Fiancé Nupur Ira Khan shared photos with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.