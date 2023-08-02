Jason Momoa, the celebrated actor known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman,” turned 44 on Tuesday and marked the occasion in a unique way. He shared a video on Instagram, showcasing a snowy surprise during a hot tub session. Walking outside with a bottle of his Mananalu Water, a company he founded, he marveled at the unexpected snowfall.

In awe of the rare weather, Momoa and his friends seemed amused as they enjoyed the snowy scenery. With a big smile, he got into the hot tub, exclaiming, “Never in my life — 44 years — did I ever get in a hot tub and it’s snowing baby.”

Take a look at the video below:

Days before his birthday celebration, Momoa hosted the Discovery Channel’s 35th annual Shark Week, fulfilling a dream he had been pursuing since 2018. As an actor, Momoa is known for his role as Aquaman, but his passion for sharks goes beyond his on-screen persona. He studied marine and wildlife biology in college, and this love for marine life has stayed with him throughout his career.

As Momoa continues to embrace new experiences and celebrate his passions, fans can’t help but appreciate his adventurous spirit and love for nature.

