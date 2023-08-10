Jennifer Aniston Steps Out Quietly Amid Jamie Foxx Controversy

Jennifer Aniston has been spotted in public for the first time since her involvement in the Jamie Foxx anti-Semitism controversy. Pictures from Daily Mail depict the actress leaving a workout session in Los Angeles.

During her outing, Aniston chose a simple ensemble, wearing a black tank top paired with coordinating leggings, along with a baseball cap and olive green thong sandals. She completed her look with gold-framed sunglasses and was seen carrying a cardboard box as she left the location.

My little baby Jennifer Aniston 💕 pic.twitter.com/DsUxD1WYF1 — Carol (@jenanistoworld) August 10, 2023

This appearance follows her seemingly aligning with Foxx’s stance on anti-Semitism, as she liked his controversial Instagram post. Foxx had shared a message that read: “They killed this dude called Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???! #fakefriends #fakelove.”

Subsequently, an account bearing Aniston’s name appeared to have “liked” Foxx’s remarks, leading to significant backlash. Responding to the criticism, Aniston quickly issued a clarification regarding the post. Furthermore, she has now disabled comments on her Instagram account to mitigate negativity.

Aniston stated, “I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident.” She emphasized that she had no interaction with the post and affirmed her lack of animosity toward Jewish people.

