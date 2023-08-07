Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston speaks up about liking Jamie Foxx’s ‘fake friends’ post

  • Jennifer Aniston has spoken up about liking Jamie Foxx’s controversial post.
  • The actress took to her Instagram story to clarify things after receiving backlash.
  • Despite the post being deleted due to backlash, the story remained visible.
Jamie Foxx posted a controversial message on Instagram about “fake” friends, and Jennifer Aniston liked the post.

People accused her of supporting “antisemitic” content. Now, she has responded to clarify her stance.

On August 4, Foxx made a controversial Instagram post that raised concerns about possible antisemitic content. However, the post has since been deleted.

“They killed this dude named Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you? #fakefriends #fakelove,” he wrote on his story and shared it on his profile.

Despite the post being deleted due to backlash, the story remained visible, and both fans and Jewish groups noticed the message and Aniston’s like on it.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by A Wider Frame (@awiderframe)

One user wrote, “@jenniferaniston why are you liking antisemitic posts [x3 crying face emojis].” Another said, “@jenniferaniston think before you like. Unless you really do agree here which would not be cool.” A third asked, “Liked by Jennifer Aniston?! [crying face emoji].” A fourth noted Aniston’s like and said, “More concerned about @jenniferaniston liking this. Not sure if she understands what this means, but this breaks my heart.”

