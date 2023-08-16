Ben Affleck’s new chapter: Happy and thriving
Ben Affleck is “happy and thriving” after turning 51. He recently celebrated...
Jennifer Lopez marked her husband Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday by sharing a lovely video of them singing together in a car.
The video showed Jennifer in the passenger seat, recording a selfie video, while Ben was driving and looking in a different direction. It’s worth noting that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on July 16th of the previous year.
Jennifer Lopez marked Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday this Tuesday by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, both of them were singing along to the romantic song “What a Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke, which was released in 1960.
The clip captured Ben driving while Jennifer enjoyed the breeze from the passenger seat, with her hair flowing in the wind.
She captioned the video, “Dear Ben… Congratulations on your birthday! I love you!”
Many fans of Bennifer filled up the comments section of Lopez’s Instagram post, sending birthday wishes to the actor and appreciating the sweetness of her birthday message.
One user commented, “I love you both,” whereas another person commented, “Happy Birthday, handsome, with two red heart emojis.”
Lopez and Affleck have had a summer full of celebrations, including their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and Lopez’s 54th birthday on July 24.
