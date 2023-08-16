Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable video wishing husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable video wishing husband Ben Affleck

Articles
Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable video wishing husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shares an adorable video wishing husband Ben Affleck

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable video and wished Ben Affleck on his birthday.
  • JLo and Ben Affleck had a summer full of celebrations.
  • The couple got married last year in July.
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez marked her husband Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday by sharing a lovely video of them singing together in a car.

The video showed Jennifer in the passenger seat, recording a selfie video, while Ben was driving and looking in a different direction. It’s worth noting that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot on July 16th of the previous year.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez marked Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday this Tuesday by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, both of them were singing along to the romantic song “What a Wonderful World” by Sam Cooke, which was released in 1960.

The clip captured Ben driving while Jennifer enjoyed the breeze from the passenger seat, with her hair flowing in the wind.

She captioned the video, “Dear Ben… Congratulations on your birthday! I love you!”

Advertisement

Many fans of Bennifer filled up the comments section of Lopez’s Instagram post, sending birthday wishes to the actor and appreciating the sweetness of her birthday message.

Advertisement

One user commented, “I love you both,” whereas another person commented, “Happy Birthday, handsome, with two red heart emojis.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Advertisement

Lopez and Affleck have had a summer full of celebrations, including their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and Lopez’s 54th birthday on July 24.

Also Read

Ben Affleck’s new chapter: Happy and thriving
Ben Affleck’s new chapter: Happy and thriving

Ben Affleck is “happy and thriving” after turning 51. He recently celebrated...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story