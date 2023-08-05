Kajol Celebrates her 49th Birthday, Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for Kajol

Kajol celebrates her 49th birthday with over three decades of acting excellence.

Ajay Devgn’s unique birthday message for Kajol sparks online buzz, highlighting her versatile skills.

The couple’s endearing video exchange on social media captures Kajol’s birthday celebration.

Advertisement

Celebrating her 49th birthday today, Kajol, the reigning Bollywood icon, boasts over thirty years in the film industry, enthralling audiences with her acting prowess. Across her illustrious journey, she’s graced numerous hit films and collaborated with renowned directors.

Amidst warm wishes from peers, it’s the birthday message from her spouse, Ajay Devgn, that’s become a talking point among online users.

Kajol’s spouse, actor Ajay Devgn, conveyed his birthday wishes uniquely on social media. In a post, he lauded her diverse skills, including cooking and communication, while expressing his admiration, “Tareef karu kya teri… Happy Birthday @kajol” In the post, he uploaded a video which is a clip from one of their recent interviews.

The video starts with a voice in the background asking questions about which of the two of them is more patient, a better cook, is a better communicator, has the most stars and is nicer to strangers. And the clip shows Kajol as the answer to all questions. Reacting to the video, Kajol commented, “You didn’t have to lie about the cooking you know.” Internet users responded to their post using laughing emojis.

In the comment section, fellow users extended their birthday greetings to the beloved actress while expressing their fondness. Several comments highlighted the endearing nature of the video, with one user mentioning the sweetness it exuded, “This is super cute!! Happy birthday queen.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Kajol, born to actress Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee, entered the film industry in 1992 with the romantic drama “Bekhudi.” Renowned for her roles in movies such as “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Baazigar,” “Fanaa,” and “Dilwale,” she has established a distinct identity. Recently, Kajol portrayed the character of lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the web series “The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha,” an Indian adaptation of “The Good Wife,” skillfully representing her husband’s legal case. Her upcoming project is “Do Patti,” where she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon.

Also Read Riteish Deshmukh’s Adorable Birthday Wish for “Lifeline” Genelia Melts Hearts Riteish posted an endearing picture with his wife on Instagram to celebrate...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement