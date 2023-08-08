Kangana Ranaut Expresses Displeasure Over ‘Horrible’ Media Reports

Kangana Ranaut criticized media reports that labeled her films as flops.

She expressed her lack of anger towards the movie Mafia.

She said that she wonders what kind of suffering God granted the movie Mafia.

Kangana Ranaut used her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post screenshots of media articles that she described as “horrible and malicious.” These reports labeled her films as ‘flops.’ Kangana criticized what she perceived as a ‘paid’ attack on her, asserting that her films, despite being dubbed as failures, had actually performed well at the box office.

She expressed her lack of anger towards the ‘movie mafia,’ but raised questions about the ongoing character defamation orchestrated through paid media sources. Additionally, Kangana shared feedback from those who collaborate with her, shedding light on the negative image painted of her by the media.

Kangana Ranaut penned her thoughts on the ‘campaign’ targeting her, “People who get to know me or work with me, they all say one thing unanimously, ‘Why there is such horrible media made perception about you? You are the most professional and amazing actor/director/artist we ever worked with.’ This one thing I hear (on) a daily basis from every single person that I meet or work with. And these people who work with me also go out of their way to tell the media how wonderful they find me. Yet the propaganda keeps getting bigger and bigger”.

In another note, she wrote, “I am not angry with movie mafia. I just wonder what kind of suffering God granted them, what it must be like to live with this kind of intense insecurity and anxiety. Isn’t it the living definition of hell? I don’t even remember them unless these horrible news about my character assassination or malicious and paid perception to damage career come up. I don’t ever remember them unless the attacks are too unjust for me to take. What it must be like for them to passionately think about me all the time. If someone said hate is also love, they were not wrong…”

Repeatedly, Kangana Ranaut has alleged that filmmaker Karan Johar promotes nepotism within the movie industry. She has referred to him as the ‘film mafia’ in her posts and interviews on social media. The actress frequently utilizes her online presence to express her opinions about the Hindi film industry and contributes to the ongoing discussion about insiders versus outsiders.

In her upcoming directorial project titled “Emergency,” Kangana Ranaut will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also features notable actors Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on several upcoming films, including “Tejas” and a sequel to the successful Tamil horror-comedy “Chandramukhi.” The original film featured Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the main roles. Kangana’s initial appearance as Chandramukhi in “Chandramukhi 2” was recently revealed.

