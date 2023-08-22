Kangana Ranaut Takes a Dig at Karan Johar’s Interest in Her Film ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been publicly feuding for years.

Kangana has also accused Karan of sabotaging her film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi”.

Karan has denied all of Kangana’s allegations.

Advertisement

On Monday, Karan Johar discussed Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film “Emergency.” When asked about a political event he’d like to see in a movie, Karan expressed his anticipation for “Emergency,” which stars Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and is slated for a November 2023 release. Responding to Karan’s remarks, Kangana Ranaut has now shared her thoughts on his statement.

Karan Johar’s latest remarks on Kangana’s upcoming film raised eyebrows, prompting a Twitter user to respond with their own take. “Really? Change of heart.” Kangana responded, “Ha ha last time, when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend…”

Kangana Ranaut further added, “Almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned into a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now, very scared… because he is excited again…”

Filmmaker Krish had alleged that Kangana Ranaut took control of his movie “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi” (2019), claiming she marginalized him from the project. Krish was replaced during the production, and Kangana asserted that she re-filmed substantial sections, earning herself a co-director acknowledgment. In a 2019 conversation with SpotboyE, Krish disputed Kangana’s assertion that she had handled 70 percent of the film’s shooting.

Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o Advertisement — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023

He had said, “Kangana has done 20-25 percent of the first half and 10-15 percent in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes, which I had done in a different way… Kangana even told me that Zee Studios hadn’t liked what I had made. It was looking like a Bhojpuri film. I laughed. People know my previous work. We argued but she wanted her own way. I just couldn’t understand.” He mentioned that Kangana had been impolite to him during a phone conversation and that she ‘is rude all the time’.

In a 2019 interview, Mishti Chakravarty, known for her role in “Manikarnika,” expressed dissatisfaction with Kangana Ranaut, stating that her part in the film was significantly reduced. She also revealed that had she been aware of Kangana’s directorial involvement, she would have reconsidered her decision to take on the role.

Their ongoing public feud has consistently grabbed media attention over the years. Through interviews and social media exchanges, both Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have openly criticized each other. The origin of their conflict traces back to Kangana’s accusation of nepotism directed at Karan during a segment of “Koffee With Karan” Season 5.

Famed for her straightforward remarks, Kangana Ranaut playfully poked at Karan Johar, labeling him as the ‘torchbearer of nepotism’. Her comment caught Karan off guard, setting off a chain reaction of responses and counter-responses from the two, as well as other prominent figures within the entertainment fraternity. This exchange sparked a broader discussion on the subject of nepotism within the film industry.

Advertisement

She had said on KWK, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

She also said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Also Read Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Assured of Ranveer Singh’s Explosive Acting Farhan Akhtar recently reacted to the polarising reactions to casting Ranveer Singh...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.