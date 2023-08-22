Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Assured of Ranveer Singh’s Explosive Acting

Farhan Akhtar recently reacted to the polarising reactions to casting Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Advertisement He said that he has no doubt Ranveer will ace his role.

The Don franchise was previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

In a recent announcement that stirred both excitement and controversy, Farhan Akhtar unveiled that Ranveer Singh would take on the lead role in Don 3. Since this revelation, a segment of netizens, particularly fans of Shah Rukh Khan who portrayed Don in the previous two films, have expressed their dissent. With Don’s legacy previously embodied by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh faces the monumental task of stepping into these illustrious shoes. Nonetheless, Farhan Akhtar stands firm in his belief that Ranveer will excel in the role.

Farhan Akhtar’s unflinching faith in Ranveer’s potential was evident during his interaction with Khaleej Times. Addressing the polarized reactions on social media, Farhan pointed out Ranveer’s track record as a versatile and accomplished actor, alleviating concerns about his performance in the upcoming film. Farhan’s confidence in Ranveer’s capabilities was resolute as he shared, “I’m not worried and he shouldn’t be either. I can say that without a shadow of a doubt, he’s going to give an absolutely slamming performance in the film.” He drew parallels to the skepticism that arose when Shah Rukh Khan took on the role in 2006, emphasizing that such reactions were to be anticipated.

While acknowledging the emotional attachments people hold towards certain films, Farhan advocated for respect and understanding of these sentiments. He expressed his appreciation for both the disappointed and excited individuals, recognizing that the film’s legacy elicits strong feelings. Farhan underscored that his primary focus remains on creating a captivating movie that resonates with audiences.

The unveiling of the first-look video of Ranveer Singh in his new avatar as Don marked a significant moment. Excel Entertainment, the production house led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, shared the teaser on August 9. The caption “A New Era Begins. #Don3 @ranveersingh @faroutakhtar” accompanied the video, capturing the essence of the impending cinematic journey.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) Advertisement

The Don franchise, initially propelled by Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in the 1978 action thriller directed by Chandra Barot, experienced a fresh wave of popularity with Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal in Farhan Akhtar’s 2006 film “Don: The Chase Begins Again” and its 2011 sequel “Don 2: The King Is Back.”

As the Don saga continues with Ranveer Singh at the helm, Farhan Akhtar’s unwavering conviction in the actor’s prowess promises an exhilarating chapter in the iconic franchise. Amidst the flux of opinions, the stage is set for Don 3 to carve its place in cinematic history.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement