Kareena Kapoor shares lovely pictures from Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Kareena Kapoor posted Raksha Bandhan photos with her family on Instagram.

The event included Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh.

Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan were also present.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor posted several photos on her Instagram, capturing the Raksha Bandhan celebration with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh. The event also included Saif’s sibling Soha Ali Khan, her daughter Inaaya, and Saba Ali Khan.

Aside from Kareena, Sara also posted an identical set of photos on her Instagram. One image captured all the sisters posing together, displaying cheerful smiles. Saif Ali Khan was positioned beside his sisters Soha and Saba, while the others were seated on the couch in front. This group included Kareena, Ibrahim, Jeh, Taimur, and Sara, with Inaaya seated on Sara’s lap.

In a different photo, Ibrahim was positioned in the center, flanked by Jeh and Taimur on either side. Kareena appeared gorgeous in a traditional white churidar, while Sara chose a printed attire. In contrast, Saif exuded a regal air in a red kurta. Ibrahim went for a black kurta paired with white pyjamas, a dress code evidently followed by the boys as Taimur and Jeh were also clad in identical outfits.

Kareena posted the photos and captioned them, “Family Ties (red heart emoticons)” in the caption. Meanwhile, Sara shared a couple of other pictures where she was seen tying rakhi on Jeh’s hands, and another where she held little Inaaya as she performed rituals in front of Taimur and Jeh. In another picture, Sara was seen putting a tika on Taimur’s forehead. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) Advertisement

A picture elicited a response from a fan, who commented, “I love how you always make sure to share raksha bandhan pictures with family.” Another one wrote, “Beautiful family.” A fan wrote, “Good looks good looks and good looks.” Another commented, “Look at Jeh! He looks just like you Kareena.”

Regarding her professional commitments, Kareena’s upcoming project includes the Indian thriller “Jaane Jaan” on Netflix, in which she shares the screen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Additionally, she is also involved in Hansal Mehta’s forthcoming venture.

Sara’s most recent appearance was in “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.” She has the upcoming film “Metro In Dino,” directed by Anurag Basu. Ibrahim Ali Khan is on the verge of making his debut in the acting world.

Advertisement

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Won by 238 Runs against Nepal Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.