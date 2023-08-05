Kartik Aaryan Shares Insights on Shehzada’s Box Office Disappointment

Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on “Shehzada” disappointment.

Kartik Aaryan is breaking his silence on the underwhelming box office results of his movie Shehzada, which premiered in February this year. During a recent conversation, Kartik affirmed that he has decided against taking on any more ‘remake’ projects in his future career. Shehzada was a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, where actor Allu Arjun played the lead role.

Kartik said, “I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake, I would not do a remake film. This is actually the first time that I was doing, the first time that I was actually experiencing something, I was doing it on camera, on screen, so it was a different experience. While filming, I didn’t realise it, but I realised that later on that this was something that people have already seen and I don’t see them watching it again, spending money and going to the theaters to watch the same thing again. So I got a big perspective.”

Subsequently, Kartik expressed his decision to refrain from participating in remakes in the future, “It is a big thing, because every now and then a remake arrives, you know, there’s a script, which is a remake. But I’ve decided that I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has done.”

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the main roles, supported by Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja, and Manisha Koirala in significant parts. This film marked the second partnership between Kartik and Kriti following their work in Luka Chuppi.

The review of the film read, “Certain things have been updated for a Hindi audience, but this too remains a hero-driven feature. Shehzada, with its over-the-top production design, and catchy musical numbers by Pritam, is far too loud to leave an impact. At 145 minutes, it isn’t exactly boring, but it does lag as it drags out the parentage issue.”

The movie received unfavorable reviews upon release and fell short of anticipated box office performance, amassing a total of ₹32.02 crores within India.

Kartik’s most recent appearance was in “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” where he shared the screen with Kiara Advani. The movie hit theaters on June 29 and achieved significant success at the box office. Kartik is currently gearing up for the upcoming film “Chandu Champion,” directed by Kabir Khan.

