Kate Middleton follows Meghan Markle’s example

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, reportedly participated in a concealed 24-hour music festival over the weekend, notably without the presence of her husband, Prince William.

In a move seemingly akin to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, who recently attended a Taylor Swift concert without her spouse Prince Harry, Kate Middleton’s attendance marked a noteworthy departure from her typical engagements.

The Princess of Wales discreetly attended an upscale 24-hour music festival hosted at the Norfolk estate of her friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Sources disclosed that Kate’s decision to partake in the festival stemmed from encouragement from friends during a dinner gathering. Despite initial reservations, she decided to attend, accompanied by a substantial security detail. Notably, Prince William was absent from the event.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s participation underscores her willingness to explore new experiences, as observed in her attendance at the exclusive music festival.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.