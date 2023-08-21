Katrina Kaif Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes to BFF Mini Mathur

Katrina Kaif and Mini Mathur are close friends.

Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood actress, shares a strong connection with Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan. Mini holds a significant place as one of Katrina’s closest companions, frequently appearing in her social media updates.

Today marks Mini Mathur’s birthday, and well-wishes from both fans and friends are flooding social media platforms. On her Instagram account, Katrina posted a nostalgic snapshot alongside Mini, accompanied by a concise yet affectionate message to extend her birthday greetings to her cherished friend.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to post a slightly unfocused photograph that showcased herself, Mini Mathur, and their friend Karishma Kohli.

In the snapshot, Katrina is captured posing alongside Mini. Adorned in a black top, the Phone Bhoot star exudes elegance, while Mini dons a white top, emanating pure joy. The image carries an endearing charm.

Sharing this snapshot, Katrina extended birthday greetings to Mini and inscribed a heartfelt message, “To our forever bundle of joy and sunshine @minimathur I hope we are three peas in a pod forever…even more joy and laughter to you this year.”

Mini Mathur reposted Katrina’s Instagram story and added, “Always my dearest @katrinakaif…I love you and where is this blurry photo from??” along with laughing emojis.

Mini Mathur and her spouse Kabir Khan were among the select group of intimate friends who received invitations to attend the wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in 2021. Notably, Katrina and Kabir Khan have collaborated on movie projects like “New York” and “Ek Tha Tiger.”

During July, on the occasion of Katrina Kaif’s 40th birthday, Mini Mathur added a special touch by posting a collection of photos along with a heartfelt message, “We have the cake… and we shall eat it too!! One and a half decades of friendship that’s as easy-going, fun, and full of love as the birthday girl!! Wishing you all the happiness in the world and then some @katrinakaif Happy Birthday!”

