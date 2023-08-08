Kiara Advani Waves Flag at Wagah Border, Joins BSF Soldiers Before Independence Day

Kiara Advani paid tribute to the nation’s soldiers by visiting the Wagah border.

She interacted with the BSF soldiers and even engaged with firearms.

She is set to star in the action-packed thriller “War 2” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani, the actor, made a recent visit to the Wagah border to pay tribute to the nation’s soldiers. Numerous pictures and videos from her trip to Amritsar have emerged on the internet. During her time there, she interacted with the nation’s true heroes and even engaged with firearms. Additionally, Kiara Advani proudly held the tricolor flag at the border.

Kiara is captured in a video waving the Indian flag while dressed in a traditional green salwar suit. Additional videos and images showcase her greeting people with folded hands. In different scenes, she participates in enjoyable activities at a boot camp alongside BSF soldiers.

Kiara participated in a tree-planting activity alongside fellow participants. Subsequently, she enthusiastically engaged in a session of firearm shooting and interacted with her companions, joining them for group pictures.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓫𝓲𝓮💞 (@kiaras_shweta) Advertisement

Kiara has arrived back in Mumbai. Earlier today, she was captured by photographers at the airport, donning the same traditional attire she had worn during the Wagah border event. As she exited the terminal, a group of fans gathered around her, asking for selfies. She promptly took pictures with them before getting into her vehicle and departing from the location.

Kiara’s most recent appearance was in the movie “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” where she starred alongside Kartik Aaryan. Her upcoming film “Game Changer,” featuring Ram Charan, will mark her return to Telugu cinema after an absence of nearly four years. Her last Telugu film was “Vinaya Vidheya Rama,” also starring Ram Charan. “Game Changer” will reunite Kiara with the actor from RRR on the screen.

In addition to this, Kiara is also set to star in the action-packed thriller “War 2″ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. According to a source, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe.”

The source added, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast. You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and now Kiara Advani. Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2. Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi present her in War 2.”

Advertisement

Also Read Abhishek Bachchan Urges Young Stars to Prioritize Acting Over Six-Pack Abs Abhishek Bachchan expressed his dislike for actors becoming overly fixated on bodybuilding....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.