King Charles believes Prince Andrew keeps Royal Lodge as money is not issue

For King Charles to relocate Prince Andrew from his Windsor residence, he requires the consent of his successor.

The British monarch is reportedly determined to move his younger brother to Frogmore Cottage, favoring the Royal Lodge. Prince Andrew, who has inhabited the cottage for two decades, is showing resistance in extending his departure.

Expert Robert Jonson, in a conversation with Daily Express US, explains, “The matter concerning the Royal lodges is likely to persist in the long term.

However, the current situation involves Sarah, Duchess of York, who is recovering from an operation following her breast cancer diagnosis.”

Jonson continues, “Prince Andrew is standing his ground due to substantial investments in refurbishments and the Queen’s previous assurance. Hence, the likelihood of their immediate eviction seems low.”

Discussing finances, Jonson suggests, “When the Queen passed away, she would have left ample funds for her other children. I don’t believe finances are a concern for Andrew.”

However, according to the expert, it’s Prince William who possesses the authority to initiate Prince Andrew’s departure.

Jonson states, “Currently, William has Anmer Hall and Kensington Palace, both of which required considerable renovation expenses. Additionally, they now have Adelaide Cottage—a four-bedroom dwelling situated near a school, fostering a sense of normalcy.”

Jonson concludes, “When you have three residences, making a fuss about securing a grander dwelling doesn’t seem fitting. At the moment, William appears content with his current accommodations.”

