King Charles wishes to meet Archie and Lilibet

King Charles of Britain reportedly desires to meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, on his 75th birthday, slated for November 14.

Despite existing family tensions, King Charles is said to hope for the presence of his entire family, including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, during the celebrations.

Royal expert Angela Levin shared that Charles is keen on having Harry and Meghan’s children attend the celebration. She noted, “If Harry and Meghan choose not to attend, that’s ultimately their decision.”

Angela further predicted that the California-based royal couple, Meghan and Harry, would likely want to participate in King Charles’ forthcoming birthday festivities in Britain.

She opined that an invitation would likely be extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their children, for the occasion.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether Meghan will attend the birthday celebrations of her father-in-law, given that she and her children stayed in California when Harry attended King Charles’ coronation back in May.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.