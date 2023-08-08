Krrish 4 Script Receives High Praise from Rakesh Roshan; Hrithik Roshan’s Sci-Fi Aspirations

Krrish 4 is in the works and the script is being finalized.

Rakesh Roshan is confident that the Krrish 4 script will captivate the audience.

Hrithik Roshan is a science fiction buff and wants to see more sci-fi movies made in India.

Back in 2003, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan joined forces to create “Koi Mil Gaya,” which has since become a timeless classic. The movie introduced the beloved character Jadoo to the public, and this blue-eyed extraterrestrial has attained a cult following over time.

The sci-fi film was recently re-screened in around 300 showings nationwide at PVR Inox, drawing packed audiences throughout the weekend. From “Koi Mil Gaya” until now, the Indian film industry has yet to fully delve into the realm of science fiction.

During an exclusive conversation, a fan inquired Hrithik about the scarcity of sci-fi movies in Indian cinema. The actor concurred and proceeded to express his views on the genre. “I do agree, and I keep pushing everyone to make science fiction and children films. But everyone is scared. I am a science fiction buff. I think, you can take any story and create a sci-fi film,” he shared.

In recent years, there has been talk about Jadoo’s comeback in Krrish 4, signaling a revival of science fiction in Bollywood, now intertwined with a superhero element. As a prominent intellectual property in Indian cinema, the collaboration between father-son duo Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan is meticulous in shaping the script. Rakesh Roshan conveyed that, “I won’t make Krrish 4 till I am not satisfied from inside. We have got the script ready, but we keep on improvising. I still feel, there is some scope of improvement. We can’t make films on budgets as high as Hollywood and hence, our content has to be strong and new in this world of superhero. We have got a great story and we are now just retouching it.”

The accomplished director, renowned for creating numerous timeless films during his five-decade tenure in the Hindi Film Industry, is confident that the Krrish 4 script will quickly captivate the audience. “Nothing can stop a film from creating magic if the script is good. I am sure, our script will catch the audience attention in the first 15 minutes. The Krrish 4 script is magical,” he smiled.

Hrithik also concurred with the statement, emphasizing that both of them are not motivated by the pressures surrounding the creation of Krrish 4.

“I don’t think dad is driven by the glory (of making a franchise). When you talk of Krrish 4, you don’t have the freedom to write whatever you want. You have to navigate the budget and that is a very big driving force in the kind of scenes we chose – the action sequences too (have to be designed keeping the budgets in mind). It’s difficult,” Hrithik added.

