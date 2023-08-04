Meghan Markle may command an eye-watering figure in Hollywood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, has the potential to earn an eye-watering figure in Hollywood movies, possibly up to $5 million, but she would need to put in the work to gain respect in the industry.

After signing with renowned talent agency William Morris Endeavour, Meghan has reportedly set up shop in a hotel suite near the agency’s office, strategizing her path to success after relocating to America following their exit from royal duties.

Nicole Russin-McFarland, a film score composer and actress, shared her insights about Meghan’s Hollywood prospects.

She believes that while Meghan’s fame could easily land her roles worth $1 to 2 million, the curiosity factor around her return to acting might push her to achieve $5 million for a movie role.

However, Nicole emphasized that Meghan would need to prove herself in the industry by working hard and earning respect.

Simply relying on her fame wouldn’t be enough to secure a place among the $20 million league of proven movie stars. To have a successful A-list acting career, Meghan would need to approach her return to acting with dedication and commitment.

Nicole advised Meghan to hit the books, attend acting workshops, take private lessons, and write her own screenplays without ghostwriters. Additionally, she suggested that Meghan should immerse herself in the production elements of the industry and develop vast knowledge in some area.

By putting in the effort and showing her commitment to the craft, Meghan could achieve an A-list acting career, but it would require avoiding the common mistakes made by reality show contestants and celebrity spouses in the past.

With the right approach, Meghan has the potential to make a successful comeback as a serious actress in Hollywood.

