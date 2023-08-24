Meghan Markle offers Prince Harry secret look for assurance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to possess a distinctive approach to manifesting their love and affection for each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex employ specific gestures to convey their profound connection, as elucidated by body language expert Darren Stanton in conversation with Betfair Slots.

Stanton underscores the significance of their actions, stating, “Observing Meghan and Harry together, we notice extended eye contact, hand-holding, and physical touch – all indicative of a sincere bond and deep rapport between them.”

He further explains, “Amid Harry’s protective stance towards Meghan, we witness Meghan assuming the role of a comforting presence for him. Often, she places her hand on his lower back when they’re out together. This gesture serves as both reassurance and a means to demonstrate her unwavering support for Harry.”

The couple seems to have devised secret signals to convey specific intentions, notes the expert, before delving into these key gestures.

Stanton continues, “One such signal is Meghan placing her hand on Harry’s elbow, which signifies her desire to depart from a particular situation. Notably, when she does this while Harry is engaged in conversation, his foot position shifts, indicating his readiness to disengage and alter his direction.”

“The most prominent signal between them is eye contact. Meghan has a specific gaze that she directs at Harry when she aims to display support and gauge his emotional state,” the expert points out.

In 2018, Meghan and Harry exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel. The couple now has two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

