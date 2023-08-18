Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s marriage in trouble over parenting

The marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly experiencing difficulties due to disagreements over the upbringing of their children, Archie and Lilibet, in the United States, as stated by a royal expert.

Noted royal authority Lady Colin Campbell asserted that she has been informed by numerous trustworthy sources about the challenges the couple is facing.

Meghan and Harry’s marital relationship appears to be encountering strains once again, and these issues might be influencing their parenting approach.

Lady Colin Campbell expressed, “Raising children in isolation from reality and the real world is not viable.”

The expert continued by stating that the “troubled marriage” between the parents of Archie and Lilibet is an existing reality.

Supporting Lady Colin Campbell’s observations, another royal expert, Tom Bower, emphasized that Harry and Meghan’s marriage is undergoing a significant test. This test stems from clashes over their differing cultural interests, which are also affecting their respective parenting styles.

Bower elaborated, “Ultimately, a pivotal matter is how they choose to raise their children. When you can’t find common ground on that, it becomes a substantial challenge. Their next significant hurdle will be determining how they educate and nurture their children.”

