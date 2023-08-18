Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Will Meghan Markle again let King Charles down over Lilibet?

An anticipated meeting between Britain’s King Charles and his granddaughter Lilibet is unlikely to occur on his 75th birthday in November, as stated by a royal expert.

According to royal authority Angela Levin, it’s improbable that Meghan Markle would attend her father-in-law King Charles’s birthday festivities. Instead, she’s expected to remain in California with her daughter Princess Lilibet.

Nonetheless, Angela noted that there’s a possibility of Prince Harry participating in the birthday celebrations alongside his son, Prince Archie, on November 14.

During an interview, Angela suggested that the royal couple might receive invitations, including their children. However, she suggested that Meghan and Lilibet might not make the journey.

Angela remarked, “He (Harry) could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.”

Regarding King Charles’s birthday, Angela pointed out, “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there.”

The article quoted Angela stating that Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are all ‘welcome at King Charles’s birthday.’

