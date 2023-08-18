Will Meghan Markle again let King Charles down over Lilibet?

An anticipated meeting between Britain’s King Charles and his granddaughter Lilibet is unlikely to occur on his 75th birthday in November, as stated by a royal expert.

According to royal authority Angela Levin, it’s improbable that Meghan Markle would attend her father-in-law King Charles’s birthday festivities. Instead, she’s expected to remain in California with her daughter Princess Lilibet.

Nonetheless, Angela noted that there’s a possibility of Prince Harry participating in the birthday celebrations alongside his son, Prince Archie, on November 14.

During an interview, Angela suggested that the royal couple might receive invitations, including their children. However, she suggested that Meghan and Lilibet might not make the journey.

Angela remarked, “He (Harry) could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now, five, and he could see his cousins.”

Advertisement

Regarding King Charles’s birthday, Angela pointed out, “Charles would want Harry and Meghan’s children there.”

The article quoted Angela stating that Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry are all ‘welcome at King Charles’s birthday.’

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Prince Harry documentary won’t take off as charity won’t translate into sales Prince Harry's upcoming documentary focusing on the heroic stories of Invictus Games...