Mehwish Hayat Raises Awareness on Scammer Threats to Fans

Mehwish Hayat, the renowned figure in Lollywood, has alerted her fans to be cautious of scammers attempting to misuse the name of her production company, ‘Pink Lama Films’.

Using social media platform X, Hayat communicated about the false information circulating regarding her global production company.

In a detailed post, the actress provided clarification about the valid email address for reaching out to Pink Llama Films, specifying, “This is to inform everyone that the only legitimate email address for contacting my film company, Pink Llama is [email protected] If anyone contacts you on social media claiming to represent me OR the company, please know that it is fraudulent/fake. We advise against any interaction with these parties and we will not be held responsible if you engage. This is a criminal offence and please report such people if you come across them.”

Previously, she highlighted the mission of Pink Llama Films, emphasizing its focus on creating movies and web series to challenge Islamophobia and debunk negative stereotypes about Pakistan.

The acclaimed actress of ‘London Nahin Jaun Ga’ shared that the company’s team will comprise accomplished experts, some of whom have been honored with prestigious awards like BAFTA Film Awards and Emmy Awards, with the aim of portraying a positive image of her country.

In terms of her professional endeavors, Mehwish Hayat has been involved in recent projects such as Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahin Jaunga, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Unsuni, Dil Lagi, and Ms. Marvel.

