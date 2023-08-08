‘Mein’ Episode 1: Netizens Give Mixed Reviews

The latest drama series “Mein” is a production of Big Bang Entertainment. The show has been directed by the highly skilled Pakistani television director, Badar Mehmood. The script has been penned by the talented writer, Zanjabeel Asim Shah. The drama is produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi. The cast ensemble includes Ayeza Khan, Wahaj Ali, Azeekah Daniel, Usman Peerzada, Shehzad Nawaz, Aijaz Aslam, Agha Mustafa, Nameer Khan, Sabeena Syed, Alizay Rasool, Rohi Ghazali, and Shiza Khan. “Mein” portrays the story of two determined individuals who encounter each other due to their shared experiences of heartbreak and familial pressures.

Yesterday, marked the much-anticipated premiere of the first episode of “Mein,” starring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan. The drama’s narrative revolves around Mubashira, a character-driven by ego, who seeks control over everything. Audiences witnessed the debut episode of the drama series “Mein,” enjoying the initial instalment. Ayeza Khan’s impactful entry as Mubashira earned praise from viewers who commended her precise styling and demeanour. Wahaj Ali’s impressive presence as Zaid on screen was also well-received. Fans are drawn to the drama’s unique storyline, which unfolds the journeys of Mubashira and Zaid. While a few viewers noted minor technical issues related to audio and visuals, the overall reception of the drama was positive. Some fans even drew parallels between Ayeza Khan’s portrayal and her character Mehwish from “Mere Paas Tum Ho.”

Here is what netizens are saying:

