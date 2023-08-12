Nida Yasir Gets Emotional, Breaks Down in Live Morning Show

Nida Yasir’s mother was a strong and determined woman.

She was very hardworking and disciplined.

She was also very strict, but it was for the good of her children.

Nida Yasir is a skilled Pakistani morning show host, having successfully helmed her program for the past fourteen years. Known for its contentious conversations, her show often delves into controversial topics. During her morning show, Nida Yasir extends invitations to fellow actors, delving into their personal lives with inquisitive questions.

Beyond her hosting role, Nida Yasir excels as a devoted mother and exceptional homemaker. Fond of traveling and socializing, she also shares her travel experiences on her show. Recently, Nida Yasir curated a special episode centered on mothers, featuring Sadia Imam and Sarim Burney as guests.

During the program, Nida Yasir discussed the lessons she gained from her mother, highlighting her mother’s determination to battle illness in her final moments.

Nida said, “my mother wanted to live more as she was quite worried about our younger brother”. Nida Yasir also added, “I have learned hardwork and discipline from my mother in my life, I am a very hardworking person and I got this quality from my mother, previously, I wasn’t that much disciplined but now I have learned a lot”, During a conversation about her mother, Nida Yasir became emotional and teary-eyed. Sadia Imam approached her, offering a comforting hug. Sadia Imam expressed that she had gained valuable insights from Nida Yasir’s mother due to her strong sense of discipline.

Sadia Imam said, “we used to be very punctual and dedicated just because of your mother because she used to come in the room any time to check us”. Nida Yasir also added, “My mother was strict. I am quite easygoing like my father, it is just because of her strict training that we are so well raised kids”.

