Nora Fatehi Joins Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Crakk’ After Jacqueline’s Exit

Nora Fatehi has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in the film “Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa”.

The change occurred after T-Series assumed control of the film’s production.

Nora and Jacqueline are involved in a legal dispute.

The ongoing legal dispute between Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez seems to have extended its impact on their professional realm. Credible insiders have verified that Nora Fatehi has taken over Jacqueline’s role in “Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa,” which is hailed as India’s inaugural extreme sports movie.

This project also features Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. The transition occurred subsequent to T-Series’ assumption of control over the film’s production, given their strong endorsement of Nora Fatehi as their prominent face.

In October of the previous year, Jacqueline Fernandez commenced shooting for ‘Crakk’ in Poland. This marked her return to work following a controversy involving the con artist Suresh Chandrashekhar.

Verifiable insiders have recently substantiated that Nora has indeed taken over the role in the movie. This change apparently occurred subsequent to T-Series assuming control of the Crakk project, which was originally under the sole production of Vidyut Jammwal’s personal venture, Action Hero Films.

Nora had lodged a legal complaint against Jacqueline and various media organizations, accusing them of disseminating damaging content regarding her concerning Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Recently, Nora presented herself in front of the Patiala High Court earlier this month, where she stated, “They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The reason why I have filed this case is because of the ongoing ED case against Sukesh who was accused of conning a sum of ₹200 crore that I have nothing to do with and neither do I know anything,”

Nora went on to claim that Jacqueline, along with various media organizations, were also involved in the situation “acting in connivance with each other” and leveled allegations against the fellow actor of “prolonged and unnecessary harassment” In her communication with the press, she explained the reason behind Nora’s inclusion as a witness in the case. Another individual’s testimony related to the issue is scheduled to be documented in September.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the upcoming film “Crakk” represents his second partnership with Vidyut Jammwal, following their collaboration on the 2019 action-packed thriller “Commando 3.” Aditya Datt, known for his directorial work on the 2005 romantic thriller “Aashiq Banaya Aapne,” starring Himesh Reshammiya, is now at the helm of “Crakk.”

Vidyut will be “seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own,” according to statement. “This changing scenario has confirmed that there are no limits but only plateaus and we must not stay there. We must go beyond them. Hence a movie on extreme sports from India,” he also added.

