Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Memories of Shooting with Ranbir Kapoor in TJMM

Nushrratt Bharuccha stands out as one of the most accomplished actresses in the film industry. She has won over audiences with her exceptional acting skills, unassuming demeanor, and captivating smile. With movies like “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” “Dream Girl,” “Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” “Ram Setu,” and more, she has created her own unique space in the industry. Recently, Nushrratt engaged in an interview, delving into a range of topics.

She discussed her upcoming film “Akelli,” the potential for a sequel to the blockbuster “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” her upcoming ventures, and much more. In addition, Nushrratt expressed her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and shared her experience working with him in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.” She also addressed the viral airport video featuring the two of them.

Nushrratt Bharuccha had a cameo role in “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,” sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead female character. During an exclusive media interaction, Nushrratt was prompted to discuss her encounter working alongside Ranbir in the film.

Nushrratt said, “He is my favorite actor. I think from the moment I fell in love with films and from the moment he (Ranbir Kapoor) started coming in films he was one such actor that I had to watch on screen no matter what he did. I had to go watch what he was doing. So to do six days of shooting with him, three, or four scenes with him was a dream come true creatively.”

She also added, “When you want to be an actor you’re only looking at all of these examples of brilliant actors’ performances, films, scenes and every actor has a wish, ‘Kah main iske saath kaam kar saku,’ toh mera hamesha se that has always been Ranbir and I got a chance to work with him. I think the reason everybody was very happy to see me there is because we enjoyed doing that so much. It was like a homecoming. So yeah, it was very nice.”

Back in July, Nushrratt and Ranbir were captured exiting Delhi airport, leading to fan conjectures about a potential upcoming project together. The viral airport footage of the two sparked widespread attention. When questioned about the viral video during our interview, Nushrratt responded by stating, “That was luck by chance. We just happened to be on the same flight. He was going to Kunal Rawal’s show and I was going to another function in Delhi. I just ran into him on the flight.”

She also expressed her desire to collaborate on another movie with Ranbir in the future. In the meantime, Nushrratt is gearing up for her role in “Akelli,” a movie that follows the story of a young woman trapped in a region affected by conflict, where her fight for survival becomes paramount. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 25th.

