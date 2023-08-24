Cillian Murphy opens up about the dark side of Hollywood
“Oppenheimer” is a popular movie this summer, and many people want to see it on big screens because the director, Nolan, wanted it that way.
The movie is great at telling a story that makes you feel like you’re part of it. The characters and their feelings are important for the movie’s success. One of these characters is Jean Tatlock, played by Florence Pugh, who did a good job. Nolan even said sorry to her for the role she played in the movie.
Christopher Nolan surprised Florence Pugh by saying sorry for her role in “Oppenheimer.” He knew her part in the movie wasn’t as big as others and could be a bit difficult.
Pugh stated, “I remember he apologized about the size of the role, and I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize.’ And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and you decide if it’s, I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening, when I got the script, being like, ‘I know I’m going to do it.’”
Florence continued “I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made. Except I knew that Chris really, really, wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it. And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it.’”
